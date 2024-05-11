ARTICLE
11 May 2024

Promises, Promises, Promises

GA
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Contributor
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore
After an investigation done by the Consumer Protection Office of the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce Yeferson Cossio and his company GRUPO COSSIO S.A.S...
United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

After an investigation done by the Consumer Protection Office of the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce Yeferson Cossio and his company GRUPO COSSIO S.A.S., we fined in the amount of USD$208,460 by means of Resolution No. 18525 of 2024, due to the promotion of a course called "Cossio's Method" according to which the followers and subscribers to the course would become rich in social media.

The course "Cossio's Method", was supposed to be how he succeeded in social media and has now over 40 million followers in Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok, being one of the most successful influencers in Colombia. Hence, he would be selling his own experience in social network.

As per to the Superintendence Of Industry and Commerce, the advertisement was deceiving and took emotional advantage of the consumers as Cossio exploited their need for money targeting their internal desires and aspirations, and creating the illusion that the product offered would bring them closer to economic success and a lifestyle like the one the influencer shows on their social networks.

The Authority claims that the advertisement was not clear, truthful and sufficient concerning the course, since it did not include additional factors needed to acquire the promised results.

GRUPO COSSIO S.A.S., was ordered to eliminate all advertisement and refrain from advertising any other product or service that does not comply with the Consumer Protection Statute.

It is important to note that the decision is not yet final and it is subject to appeal.

This is a very interesting case, as it combines an objective fact duly proven, Cossio's success in social network, with the subjectivity that comes with social networks and the possibility of "going viral".

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Triana Uribe & Michelsen Ltda
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
11 May 2024

Promises, Promises, Promises

United States Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Contributor
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) logo
With firms representing more than 90 countries, each GALA member has the local expertise and experience in advertising, marketing and promotion law that will help your campaign achieve its objectives, and navigate the legal minefield successfully. GALA is a uniquely sensitive global resource whose members maintain frequent contact with each other to maximize the effectiveness of their collaborative efforts for their shared clients. GALA provides the premier worldwide resource to advertisers and agencies seeking solutions to problems involving the complex legal issues affecting today's marketplace.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More