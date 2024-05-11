Promises, Promises, Promises

After an investigation done by the Consumer Protection Office of the Superintendence of Industry and Commerce Yeferson Cossio and his company GRUPO COSSIO S.A.S., we fined in the amount of USD$208,460 by means of Resolution No. 18525 of 2024, due to the promotion of a course called "Cossio's Method" according to which the followers and subscribers to the course would become rich in social media.

The course "Cossio's Method", was supposed to be how he succeeded in social media and has now over 40 million followers in Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok, being one of the most successful influencers in Colombia. Hence, he would be selling his own experience in social network.

As per to the Superintendence Of Industry and Commerce, the advertisement was deceiving and took emotional advantage of the consumers as Cossio exploited their need for money targeting their internal desires and aspirations, and creating the illusion that the product offered would bring them closer to economic success and a lifestyle like the one the influencer shows on their social networks.

The Authority claims that the advertisement was not clear, truthful and sufficient concerning the course, since it did not include additional factors needed to acquire the promised results.

GRUPO COSSIO S.A.S., was ordered to eliminate all advertisement and refrain from advertising any other product or service that does not comply with the Consumer Protection Statute.

It is important to note that the decision is not yet final and it is subject to appeal.

This is a very interesting case, as it combines an objective fact duly proven, Cossio's success in social network, with the subjectivity that comes with social networks and the possibility of "going viral".

