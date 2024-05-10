Yesterday FTC Staff released updated Business Guidance Concerning Multi-Level Marketing that provides a detailed account of their current perspective on applicable standards governing the direct selling and multi-level marketing (MLM) industry. The new Guidance updates guidance from January 2018 (that we covered here) and lays out several principles and issues that Staff intend to consider in evaluating whether MLMs constitute illegal pyramid schemes and/or are otherwise engaged in unfair or deceptive acts or practices, including through misleading earnings and lifestyle claims and potential agency liability.

For followers of this blog and the FTC, the Guidance will ring familiar as another recent attempt by the FTC to declare law through guidance, analogous to the FTC's revised Health Products Compliance Guidance in December 2022. Despite its length, the Guidance conspicuously omits any reference to last fall's landmark decision in FTC v. Neora where the district court rejected many of the same theories that Staff now recasts as guidance, such as an amorphous prohibition against a "focus" on recruitment. As noted in our earlier coverage of the Neora decision (here), we expected the Commission to remain undeterred and regroup to lay the groundwork for future litigation—which the Guidance certainly appears to be issued with an eye toward.

Some of these principles were previewed in last month's letters to the Direct Selling Association and the Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council, which we discussed here. Others are more detailed and provocative pronouncements on longstanding issues; others appear at least somewhat new. We address a few highlights below but note that there is a lot to unpack here. While the legal standard for pyramiding has never been black and white and has always been fact-specific, the Guidance muddies the water further – at least as to the FTC's perspective of the law – by appearing to diminish the importance of retail sales validation and differentiation between distributors and customers, both practices that the FTC has long encouraged and required as injunctive relief in the Herbalife settlement.

Injecting Further Uncertainty Into Pyramiding

No safe harbors for retail sales; repudiating the "primarily" test. Echoing comments made in last month's letter to DSA, the Guidance repeatedly states Staff's view that there are no safe harbors to avoid classification as a pyramid scheme, including where even the vast majority of an MLM's revenue comes from retail customer sales or where rewards paid to participants are contingent upon sales. Staff adds a wholly new section to the Guidance seeking to repudiate the standard of whether a pyramid scheme is inherently based on rewards "primarily" unrelated to retail sales – a standard set forth both in longstanding case law and the FTC's since renounced 2004 advisory opinion letter. Instead, Staff explains its current view that, where a compensation plan requires a certain level of downline participants for eligibility for rewards, even where a sale is required to trigger compensation, "[p]articipants will be incentivized to focus on recruitment to build a large downline, with the hope that someone in their downline will sell or buy products."

Restricting Earnings Claims

Atypical earnings claims. The Guidance strongly discourages claims of atypical earnings, stating that a "claim should reflect what the typical person to whom the representation is directed is likely to achieve" and emphasizing that even truthful testimonials from participants earning atypical amounts of money will likely generate a deceptive impression and must "at a minimum" be accompanied by "a clear, prominent, and unavoidable presentation of the typical participant's revenue and expenses—all of which must be substantiated." What's more, Staff sets a remarkably low threshold for the types of claims that are likely to be considered deceptive. Whereas the 2018 Guidance discussed "expensive" houses and "luxury" automobiles, the updated Guidance now calls out claims about "modest or supplemental income" or that income from an MLM compensation funded gas or grocery purchases as potentially deceptive where the typical participant may not obtain that level of net income or without consumer perception evidence regarding how consumers interpret "modest or supplemental income."

Agency Liability for Third-Party Claims

Despite the Commission's Endorsement Guide acknowledging that it is "unrealistic" to expect a company to be aware of every statement made by a member of its network, Staff throughout the Guidance repeatedly notes that an MLM may be liable for the claims made by its participants and includes an entire section on this agency theory of liability and states there is "no safe harbor" for agency liability under existing law. Staff does, however, provide examples of potential actions to improve the effectiveness of compliance measures, including training, obtaining access to platforms used by participants (such as social media), and meaningful discipline for violations.

As we have discussed, Commission guidance does not have the force of law, although it does offer important insight into how current Staff intends to apply the law. To its credit, FTC Staff characterize the document as "non-binding guidance to assist multi-level marketers in applying those core principles to their business practices." Elsewhere on the FTC's website, Staff explains that guidance documents are "intended only to provide clarity to the public regarding existing legal requirements or agency policies."

While this acknowledgment may offer some respite, the Guidance itself seems unlikely to advance its objective to "provide clarity," except perhaps to emphasize that Staff is willing to selectively interpret precedent in a way that supports its long-held skepticism of the industry.

