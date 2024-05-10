Welcome to the latest edition of our Ads & Brands Law Digest, covering legal and regulatory developments from the last few weeks relevant to advertising, marketing and brand-owning businesses. As usual, for each item we provide a succinct summary accompanied by a link to the full text of the relevant official source for our own report.

This month we have covered items such as these:

  • The Advertising Standards Authority's Annual Report.
  • Th updated Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) guidance on financial promotions in social media.
  • The Information Commissioner's priorities when protecting children online.
  • The fact that new FCA rules on green claims come into force at the end of this month.
  • The latest developments with the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill.
  • The results (finally) of the Competition and Markets Authority's investigation into greenwashing in the fashion industry.
  • The introduction of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill into parliament.
  • Finally, we cover another EU trade mark decision involving Puma.

