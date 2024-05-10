Welcome to the latest edition of our Ads & Brands Law Digest, covering legal and regulatory developments from the last few weeks relevant to advertising, marketing and brand-owning businesses. As usual, for each item we provide a succinct summary accompanied by a link to the full text of the relevant official source for our own report.

This month we have covered items such as these:

The Advertising Standards Authority's Annual Report.

Th updated Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) guidance on financial promotions in social media.

The Information Commissioner's priorities when protecting children online.

The fact that new FCA rules on green claims come into force at the end of this month.

The latest developments with the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill.

The results (finally) of the Competition and Markets Authority's investigation into greenwashing in the fashion industry.

The introduction of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill into parliament.

Finally, we cover another EU trade mark decision involving Puma.

