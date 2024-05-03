United States:
Update On TSR Amendments And Recordkeeping Requirements
03 May 2024
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
As an update to our earlier blog post detailing the FTC's amendments
to the Telemarketing Sales Rule, the changes have since been
published in the Federal Register, with an effective date of May
16, 2024. However, with respect to the expanded recordkeeping
requirements for telemarketing call details, the FTC had previously
announced a 180-day grace period to give affected businesses time
implement systems, software, or procedures necessary to comply with
the new requirements. As such, businesses will have until
October 15, 2024 to adhere to that particular provision of
the rule.
Please contact your regular Kelley Drye attorney if you have
questions about these changes.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
Hiring A Name, Image, And Likeness Agent
McLane Middleton, Professional Association
I am a student-athlete and I want to hire an agent to negotiate NIL contracts for me. Is there anything I should be aware of when hiring an NIL agent?
What Is Third-Party Content?
Sideman & Bancroft
Generating content is crucial to business marketing, but it can be difficult to consistently produce unique content. In today's competitive digital landscape, embracing third-party content is essential.
CFPB Targeting Gaming Industry?
Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
On April 4, 2024, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") issued a report (the "Report") examining the potential risk to consumer assets and data in the online video game...