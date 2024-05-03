As an update to our earlier blog post detailing the FTC's amendments to the Telemarketing Sales Rule, the changes have since been published in the Federal Register, with an effective date of May 16, 2024 . However, with respect to the expanded recordkeeping requirements for telemarketing call details, the FTC had previously announced a 180-day grace period to give affected businesses time implement systems, software, or procedures necessary to comply with the new requirements. As such, businesses will have until October 15, 2024 to adhere to that particular provision of the rule.

