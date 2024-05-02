United States:
Fighting Dark Patterns – Regain Your Free Will Online | How Are Businesses Navigating The Dark Patterns Maze? (Podcast)
02 May 2024
Davis+Gilbert LLP
Advertising + Marketing partner Paavana Kumar sat down with
Marie Potel-Saville, founder of FairPatterns, to discuss the evolution of dark
patterns and regulators' increased focus on deceptive online
practices.
In this podcast, Paavana and Marie explore the evolving
regulatory landscape, proposed updates to streamline requirements
for subscription programs, and practical steps businesses can take
to avoid dark patterns and ensure compliance with regulators.
Listen to the full podcast below.
