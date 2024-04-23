Telephone and text marketing is ubiquitous these days. But those tools also pose private litigation risks and regulatory hurdles that marketers should be aware of at the outset of any campaign. They involve legal and regulatory complexities, including do-not-call laws enforced by the FTC, FCC, and states. Host Shahin Rothermel and Venable partner Ari Rothman talk about how litigation often concerns consent for autodialed calls and texts. State laws may broaden rules, causing uncertainty regarding reassigned numbers.

Host: Shahin Rothermel

Guest: Ari Rothman

