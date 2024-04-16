self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Provides Guidance on "Clean" Claims

Apple SoundCloud Spotify

In a recent decision, NAD notes that "clean" claims are "ubiquitous in the beauty industry." Despite that, the term doesn't have a clear definition and reasonable minds can disagree over exactly what it means. That creates a challenge for advertisers who are generally required to be able to substantiate all reasonable interpretations of their claims. Although NAD doesn't take a position on what "clean" should mean, the decision provides some helpful guidance for advertisers who want to use the term.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...on-clean-claims

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.