After the U.S. Senate's confirmation of two new Commissioners last month, the Federal Trade Commission is now back to its full complement of five Commissioners. In early March, the Senate approved the conformations Melissa Holyoak and Andrew Ferguson, as well as reappointment of Rebecca Slaughter for a new term.

The appointment of Holyoak and Ferguson, both Republicans, should not have significant impact on the direction of the FTC, since the Commission is controlled by Democrats. By law, the FTC cannot have more than three Commissioners from any one party.

Commissioner Ferguson, who was sworn in on April 2nd, has previously served as Solicitor General of Virginia, Chief Counsel to Senator Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and as a Republican counsel on the Senate's Judiciary Committee. Earlier in his career, he clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. His term ends in September 2030.

Commissioner Holyoak, who was sworn in on March 25th, previously served as Solicitor General of Utah and as President and General Counsel of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute. Her term ends in September 2025.

Commissioner Slaughter was first appointed to the Commission in May 2018 and served as Acting Chair for about six months in 2021. Her new term on the FTC ends in September 2029.

After their confirmation, FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said, "Congratulations to Andrew Ferguson and Melissa Holyoak on their confirmations, and to Commissioner Slaughter on her re-confirmation. I look forward to welcoming Andrew and Melissa to the FTC as we work to vigorously protect Americans from unfair methods of competition and unfair and deceptive business practices."

