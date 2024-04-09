Episode 10 of the Ad Law Tool Kit Show, "Website Accessibility," is now available. Listen here, or search for it in your favorite podcast player.

Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) prohibits disability discrimination in public accommodations. But whether it applies to websites differs by location. California exempts online-only businesses, for example, but elsewhere, offering online goods or services can mandate compliance.

In this episode, I talk to Venable attorneys Karel Mazanec and Nick Reiter about recent court decisions that provide defenses against generic lawsuits, stressing specific injury claims. The explosion of online commerce has forced the question: How does Title III apply to websites?

Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show will help you and your organization identify and avoid potentially problematic advertising practices. Over the course of 12 episodes, we examine the increasingly complex regulatory landscape that governs the promotion of goods and services—from negative option marketing to copyright protection and influencer endorsements.

If you have specific questions after listening to this episode, don't hesitate to contact me, Karel, or Nick to arrange a conversation. And check out more chapters of Venable's Advertising Law Tool Kit. You can also download the complete Tool Kit or bookmark the link to our e-book for quick access to these industry best practices.

And if you haven't already, be sure to subscribe to this award-winning blog, and tune in to our comprehensive webinar series, where our team addresses current events and examines themes and issues important to advertising and marketing.

Tune in next week for a conversation between my co-host, Len Gordon, and former Venable partner Alex Megaris about "State Attorney General Investigations."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.