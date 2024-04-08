ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Companies have a long history of taking a humorous approach to advertising for April Fools' Day. The following selection of announcements of imaginary products came from the companies themselves.

1. Heinz Ketchup bottle with two tops

A large number of customers store their Heinz Ketchup upside down bottle with the lid up instead of down. Heinz came up with an innovation: the "Heinz Ketch-Up&Down bottle," with a lid on the top and the bottom.

"Can't get the last drop of Ketchup out of your Heinz? Introducing the new Heinz Ketch-Up&Down bottle!"

The new bottle features not just 1, but 2 lids that allow for easy squeezing no matter which way the bottle is placed.

"Place it up, place it down... your Ketchup will come out!"

2. Budweiser hay-cation

Budweiser is known for using a team of Clydesdale horses in its advertising for beer. It announced that for only $1,876 you could spend the night resting on the hay in a "Budbnb" Clydesdale stable.

"Want to go on the ultimate hay-cation? Book our NEW Budbnb and enjoy your stay with the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales!"

"That's right, we've transformed the Stables into a one-of-a-kind hotel experience."

3. Peet's Coffee Eau de Parfum

"The aroma of Peet's Coffee was said to have been transformed into a bottled fragrance sold as "Peet's Coffee Eau de Parfum."

"Wake up and smell the coffee, wherever you go. We're thrilled to share our limited-edition fragrance with bold notes of vanilla and caramel. While supplies last."

4. Tim Horton's Square Donut Holes

Tim Horton's introduced "a whole other dimension" for its Timbits donut holes—square donut holes that "stack every single time" unlike the round ones, and that provide "six sides of flavor."

"It's hip to be square. Introducing our latest menu innovation: Square Timbits (we're open to other names too though)."

5. Chuck E. Cheese Wedding Packages for Adults

Chuck E. Cheese, the children's party, pizza, and arcade game venue, invited fans to "imagine getting married at the place you've dreamed about since you were a kid." It introduced wedding packages "where love is in the air and it smells like pizza." The packages included a ceremony officiated by Chuck E. himself, and an add-on of a prenup plan!

The invitation ended with this disclaimer: "Rudy from Legal would like you to know everything on this page is a joke and should not be taken seriously. Happy April Fool's Day!"

These companies are admirable for their creativity and humor. Although our firm's practice is rooted in reality and practicality, we like to add creativity and humor in representing our clients, when appropriate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.