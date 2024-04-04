Google just released its annual Ads Safety Report, which describes its efforts to keep its platform "safe for users, advertisers, and publishers." It also highlights some important policy changes that advertisers should take into account.

In its report, Google said that it blocked or removed 5.5 billion ads last year. The areas where it saw the most trouble were ads that abused its ad network, ads with trademark violations, personalized ads, financial services ads, ads that violated legal requirements, ads that made misrepresentations, gambling and gaming ads, ads with adult content, healthcare-related ads, and ads with copyright concerns.

Google reported that, in 2023, scams and fraud across all online platforms increased. Google explained, "Bad actors are constantly evolving their tactics to manipulate digital advertising in order to scam people and legitimate businesses alike." As part of its efforts to fight fraud, Google highlighted that last year it launched its Limited Ads Serving Policy, which establishes a "get-to-know-you" period for advertisers that don't have an established track record with Google. Google also reported on the fact that it updated its Misrepresentation Policy, to prohibit advertisers from "enticing users to part with money or information by impersonating or falsely implying affiliation with or endorsement by a public figure, brand, or organization." This new policy went into effect this month (except that it's being rolled out in France in April).

Google also reported on the work it is doing in connection with election-related advertising. Google explained that, in 2023, it verified more than 5,000 new election advertisers and removed more than 7,300,000 election ads from advertisers who were not properly verified. In addition to requiring all election advertising to have a "paid for by" disclosure, Google also requires election advertisers to disclose when election advertising includes synthetic content. Google wrote, "As more advertisers leverage the power and opportunity of AI, we want to make sure we continue to provide people with the greater transparency and the information they need to make informed decisions." Google also highlighted the fact that it continues to enforce its policies that prohibit demonstrably false election claims that could undermine trust or participation in the democratic process.

