The Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance just released the third edition of Advertising Law: A Global Legal Perspective. This one-of-a-kind guide provides an overview of the laws governing advertising and marketing in more than 75 countries -- from Algeria to Zimbabwe.

With the laws governing marketing and advertising rapidly changing around the world, the expanded and updated guide addresses new legislation, self-regulatory guidance, and other important developments on a wide variety of topics, including social media marketing and influencers, environmental marketing, and artificial intelligence.

The third edition also includes new chapters covering Algeria, Bahrain, Bosnia & Herzegovina, the Czech Republic, El Salvador, Ghana, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Trinidad & Tobago, and Tunisia

As I mentioned in our press release announcing the new addition, "We are very pleased to publish the definitive guide to advertising law around the world. We hope that this book continues to be an invaluable resource to marketers as they advertise to consumers globally."

Organized by country, each chapter describes how advertising is regulated in that country as well as what self-regulatory systems are in place. Each chapter also provides detailed information about other key advertising and marketing issues, including price advertising, prohibited practices, special clearance concerns, branded content, social media, and publicity rights.

Hard copies of the guide are available for purchase on Amazon. Digital copies may also be obtained for free directly from GALA or from any GALA member.

