The retail and e-commerce sector will continue its dynamic transformation in 2024, as industry giants and startups alike leverage cutting-edge technologies and innovative marketing strategies. All the while, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and state attorneys general are busy restocking the legal shelves with new rules and regulations in efforts to ensure every transaction and tactic meets the evolving fairness and transparency standards. This means drilling down to apply existing laws and regulations while also proposing new rules to crack down on specific practices. These include use of "dark patterns," "junk fees,"

sustainability claims, influencer marketing, consent in purchasing flows, artificial intelligence (AI) and more.

Here are 10 key issues for retailers and e-commerce companies in 2024 to manage compliance and legal risk.

