Episode 4 of the Ad Law Tool Kit Show, "Lead Generation," is now available. Listen here , or search for it in your favorite podcast player.

In the realm of lead generation and performance-based customer acquisition, pursuing profits carries significant legal risks. In this episode, I talk to Venable partners Jonathan Pompan and Ari Rothman to talk about how advertisers should heed crucial best practices to mitigate these risks.

Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show will help you and your organization identify and avoid potentially problematic advertising practices. Over the course of 12 episodes, we examine the increasingly complex regulatory landscape that governs the promotion of goods and services—from negative option marketing to copyright protection and influencer endorsements.

If you have specific questions after listening to this episode, don't hesitate to contact me, Jonathan, or Ari to arrange a conversation. And check out more chapters of Venable's Advertising Law Tool Kit. You can also download the complete Tool Kit or bookmark the link to our e-book for quick access to these industry best practices.

And if you haven't already, be sure to subscribe to this award-winning blog and tune in to our comprehensive webinar series, where our team addresses current events and examines themes and issues important to advertising and marketing.

Tune in next week for a conversation between my co-host Len Gordon , Venable partner Roger Colaizzi , and former partner Alex Megaris about "Surviving an FTC Investigation."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.