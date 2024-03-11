Episode 3 of the Ad Law Tool Kit Show, "Negative Option and Continuity Marketing," is now available. Listen here, or search for it in your favorite podcast player.

Negative option and continuity offers have been under the microscope lately as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), state attorneys general, and class action plaintiffs continue to scrutinize them.

In this episode, I talk to Venable partner and my co-host on this podcast, Shahin Rothermel, about how, in order to avoid investigations, marketers must ensure clear, prominent disclosures about offer terms, gain express consent from consumers, simplify cancellation processes, send confirmations and reminders ... the list goes on. For companies that employ these marketing tools, what are the keys to avoiding liability?

Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show will help you and your organization identify and avoid potentially problematic advertising practices. Over the course of 12 episodes, we examine the increasingly complex regulatory landscape that governs the promotion of goods and services—from negative option marketing to copyright protection and influencer endorsements.

