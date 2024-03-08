self

A 2022 class action lawsuit against Danone Waters' evian spring water will move forward, thanks to a judge in the Southern District of New York, who decided this week that he could not determine as a matter of law that the term "carbon neutral" does not have the capacity to mislead consumers.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...to-move-forward

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.