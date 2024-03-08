self

Another week, another flag on so-called junk fees.

The FTC is in the midst of a months-long rulemaking targeting "unfair or deceptive fees" that would fundamentally alter the way businesses can advertise their prices to consumers. Recently, a bipartisan coalition of 19 state AGs (led by General Michelle Henry of Pennsylvania and General Josh Stein of North Carolina) filed a comment letter supporting the FTC's efforts.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...le-on-junk-fees

