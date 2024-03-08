United States:
A Group Of 19 State AGs Support The FTC's Proposed Rule On "Junk Fees" (Podcast)
08 March 2024
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Another week, another flag on so-called junk fees.
The FTC is in the midst of a months-long rulemaking targeting
"unfair or deceptive fees" that would fundamentally alter
the way businesses can advertise their prices to consumers.
Recently, a bipartisan coalition of 19 state AGs (led by General
Michelle Henry of Pennsylvania and General Josh Stein of North
Carolina) filed a comment letter supporting the FTC's
efforts.
www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...le-on-junk-fees
