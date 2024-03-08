Episode 2 of the Ad Law Tool Kit Show, "Marketing FDA-Regulated Products," is now available. Listen here, or search for it in your favorite podcast player.

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the marketing of a lot of things we use every day—dietary supplements, cosmetics, and medical devices. But their regulatory classification isn't always clear, leading to confusion for marketers.

In this episode, I talk to Venable partner Todd Harrison about how marketers need to understand such regulations to avoid trouble, considering aspects like claims aligning with regulations, social media impact, and necessary FDA clearance for medical devices.

