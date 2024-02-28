Situation

A leading sponsorship and media company seeks to expand beyond traditional "brick and mortar" marketing strategies by becoming a provider of innovative digital advertising solutions that enable brands to reach their intended audience in impactful ways. The client faced challenges in accelerating growth of the digital business and lacked strategic alignment on how to best position their offerings in a rapidly evolving landscape.

A&MPLIFY was brought in to help the client understand the needs of their business customers, uncover organizational bottlenecks, and develop new go-to-market strategies for selling more effectively.

Approach

Qualitative and Quantitative Research: Surveyed and interviewed customers, partners, and stakeholders to diagnose underperformance of the digital business.

Surveyed and interviewed customers, partners, and stakeholders to diagnose underperformance of the digital business. Customer Value Segmentation: Conducted analytical-driven, action-oriented customer segmentation and opportunity sizing based on transactional history, attributes, and research.

Conducted analytical-driven, action-oriented customer segmentation and opportunity sizing based on transactional history, attributes, and research. Pricing Strategy: Defined value propositions and gathered competitor intelligence to determine optimal pricing for each digital offering.

Defined value propositions and gathered competitor intelligence to determine optimal pricing for each digital offering. Sales Enablement: Developed segment-based go-to-market strategies, collateral and training to empower the sales team in customer discussions.

Developed segment-based go-to-market strategies, collateral and training to empower the sales team in customer discussions. A/B Testing Plan: Designed custom testing roadmap to quantify digital offering value over competitors, establish best practices, and further inform effective sales collateral.

Impact

15 percent expected revenue increase.

$120M-170M in incremental annual revenue potential.

Go-to-market strategies and training developed to enable sellers to capitalize on the highest value customer segments.

About A&MPLIFY

A&MPLIFY by Alvarez and Marsal accelerates growth and efficiency with artificial intelligence, customer experience and digital platforms.

Learn more: www.a-mplify.com

Originally Published 20 February 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.