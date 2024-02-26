Today we're excited to announce the launch of Venable's Ad Law Tool Kit Show , a podcast that will help you and your organization identify and avoid potentially problematic advertising practices.

As hosts of the 12-episode show, we'll interview our fellow Venable colleagues and examine the increasingly complex regulatory landscape that governs the promotion of goods and services—from negative option marketing to copyright protection and influencer endorsements.

Each week, we'll bring the firm's popular Advertising Law Tool Kit to life through the lens of current events. Listen to the trailer here.

If you have specific questions after listening to an episode, don't hesitate to contact the Advertising and Marketing team , or any of our guests, to arrange a conversation.

You can also download the complete Tool Kit or bookmark the link to our e-book for quick access to these industry best practices.