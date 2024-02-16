The International Chamber of Commerce recently launched an environmental marketing certification program based on the principles of the ICC Framework for Responsible Environmental Marketing Communications.
The program, which is a three-hour online course, teaches participants how to effectively qualify and substantiate green marketing claims using global principles. Participants who complete the course and pass the online exam will receive a "Certificate in Responsible Green Marketing Communications" from the ICC. More information about the course is available here.
The course was created by Oliver Gray, who currently serves as the Co-Chair of the ICC's Advertising and Marketing Code Revision Taskforce. He previously served as Director General of the European Advertising Standards Alliance and the European Digital Interactive Advertising Alliance. I was also very pleased to have been invited to contribute some teaching material to the course.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.