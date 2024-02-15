The International Chamber of Commerce recently launched an environmental marketing certification program based on the principles of the ICC Framework for Responsible Environmental Marketing Communications.

The program, which is a three-hour online course, teaches participants how to effectively qualify and substantiate green marketing claims using global principles. Participants who complete the course and pass the online exam will receive a "Certificate in Responsible Green Marketing Communications" from the ICC. More information about the course is available here.

The course was created by Oliver Gray, who currently serves as the Co-Chair of the ICC's Advertising and Marketing Code Revision Taskforce. He previously served as Director General of the European Advertising Standards Alliance and the European Digital Interactive Advertising Alliance. I was also very pleased to have been invited to contribute some teaching material to the course.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.