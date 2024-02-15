self

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Massachusetts AG Secures $3.5 Million Settlement Against Grubhub

Massachusetts AG Andrea Joy Campbell recently announced that Grubhub, one of the nation's most prominent food delivery platforms, will pay more than $3.5 million to settle claims that it overcharged restaurants in violation of a specific emergency fee cap imposed during the pandemic.

