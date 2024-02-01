self

The National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) closed out the year with its 2023 Capital Forum in early December. This year's Forum focused heavily on AI questions and concerns and past and future NAAG Presidential Initiatives. In this first post, we will cover the highlights of the AI panels.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...more-ai-and-ags

