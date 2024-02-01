ARTICLE

Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Lessons from an Italian Christmas Scandal

Chiara Ferragni is an Italian influencer with almost 30 million followers on Instagram. At last count, that's more than the number of followers we have at Ad Law Access, so she must be doing something right. But a recent scandal that caught the attention of Italian authorities, including the Prime Minister, suggests that she may have also done a few things wrong.

