In Colombia, there is a general warning to the consumer public concerning the risk of suffocation and asphyxia due to the use of masks without a proper oxygenation or ventilation system, that may obstruct the natural breathing.

Thus, the Consumer Protection Authority, has a standing warning, in which clarifies that it is not prohibited to use masks, but it is recommended not to interfere with normal breathing.

Consequently, if you are going to purchase any kind of mask for any kind of activity, the Consumer Protection Authority recommends the following:

Check for holes at eye and nostril level of sufficient size to allow complete visibility and adequate air flow, in order to avoid accidents. Check that the mask does not adhere to the skin of the face and is easy to remove. Choose those masks that are made with fire-resistant elements, which, in addition to offering greater resistance, extinguish quickly in case of combustion. If the masks include hats, scarves or other types of decoration, prevent them from obstructing vision and breathing. Additionally, it is important that these elements are not too loose, in order to avoid contact with candles or ignition source materials. Select those masks that contain reflectors that allow the presence of minors to be distinguished in the dark. In any case, if you use a mask, cut the nostrils and eyes in such a way that complete vision is allowed, and breathing is not prevented/hindered.

So, have fun, but be safe.

