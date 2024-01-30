Maryland Rings in the New Year with an Expanded Telemarketing Law

Telemarketers celebrating the new year should be aware of Maryland's new telemarketing law, Stop the Spam Calls Act, which took effect January 1, 2024. Like the federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), Maryland now prohibits telephone solicitations (i.e., marketing calls and texts) without the prior express written consent of the called party. But unlike the TCPA, which prohibits the use of an "autodialer" or "ATDS," the Maryland Act prohibits the use of an "automated system."

FTC Bans Lead Generator from Participating in Robocalls in $7 Million Settlement

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced a Proposed Stipulated Order with lead generator Response Tree LLC and its president, resolving allegations that the company violated the Telemarketing Sales Rule and Section 5 of the FTC Act. The complaint alleged that the company operated "consent farm" websites that misled consumers into providing their telephone numbers, falsified lead data, and obtained leads without requisite consent, resulting in unlawful prerecorded calls and calls made to telephone numbers on the Do Not Call Registry.

To Repair or Replace? California and New York Enact Right-to-Repair Laws

Manufacturers need to be careful in the New Year to start complying with new laws in New York and California expanding consumers' right to repair certain products. California joined the right-to-repair movement with the passing of its Right to Repair Act, effective July 1, 2024.

New York Attorney General: Sirius XM Customers "Frustrated" When Trying to Cancel Subscriptions

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a Petition in state court alleging Sirius XM Radio's autorenewal practices violated New York's autorenewal law. In the lawsuit, New York alleges that Sirius XM, an audio entertainment company headquartered in New York, made it difficult for customers to cancel their subscriptions.

