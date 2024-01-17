The Federal Trade Commission announced that it is going to hold an informal hearing on its proposed rule banning fake reviews and testimonials on February 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The hearing isn't a full blown FTC workshop. Rather, the hearing will provide time to speak to three groups, who provided comments on the proposed rule and who requested an opportunity to make presentations. Those groups are the Interactive Advertising Bureau, Fake Review Watch, and a group of academic researchers.

For more information about the proposed rule, check out our blog post about it from July.

www.fkks.com

This alert provides general coverage of its subject area. We provide it with the understanding that Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz is not engaged herein in rendering legal advice, and shall not be liable for any damages resulting from any error, inaccuracy, or omission. Our attorneys practice law only in jurisdictions in which they are properly authorized to do so. We do not seek to represent clients in other jurisdictions.