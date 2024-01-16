United States:
H&M Faces New Allegations Of Greenwashing (Podcast)
16 January 2024
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Last year, a plaintiff filed a class action lawsuit against
H&M, arguing that the retailer misled consumers into thinking
that its Conscious Choice collection of clothing was
"environmentally friendly" and "sustainable."
This May, a federal court in Missouri dismissed the case, noting
that the plaintiff had mischaracterized H&M's claims and
that the retailer had qualified the claims such that reasonable
consumers would not be misled by them.
www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...of-greenwashing
