Last year, a plaintiff filed a class action lawsuit against H&M, arguing that the retailer misled consumers into thinking that its Conscious Choice collection of clothing was "environmentally friendly" and "sustainable." This May, a federal court in Missouri dismissed the case, noting that the plaintiff had mischaracterized H&M's claims and that the retailer had qualified the claims such that reasonable consumers would not be misled by them.

www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...of-greenwashing

