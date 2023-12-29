In October, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it was proposing a rule prohibiting "junk fees," which the FTC called, "hidden and bogus fees that can harm consumers and undercut honest businesses."

As part of the announcement of the proposed rule, the FTC invited public comment on the proposal. Yesterday, the FTC announced that, due to the fact that "the existsing deadline falls immediately after the holiday season," it is extending the public comment period until February 7, 2024. So, consider this a small holiday present from the FTC!

