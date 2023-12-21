United States:
GT California Unfair Competition Defense Podcast Episode 11: ESG Statements: Managing The Risk Of False Advertising Claims (Podcast)
21 December 2023
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
GT attorneys and class-action litigators Adil M. Khan and Layal
Bishara join hosts Lisa Simonetti and Greg Nylen to discuss the
legal risks created by marketing, sustainability reports, and other
statements on "ESG"—environmental, social, and
governance—issues. The group discusses best practices for
marketing as well as litigation strategies for defending against
false advertising claims.
