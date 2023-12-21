GT attorneys and class-action litigators Adil M. Khan and Layal Bishara join hosts Lisa Simonetti and Greg Nylen to discuss the legal risks created by marketing, sustainability reports, and other statements on "ESG"—environmental, social, and governance—issues. The group discusses best practices for marketing as well as litigation strategies for defending against false advertising claims.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.