In October, California enacted the Voluntary Carbon Market Disclosure Act, which requires advertisers to include specific disclosures on their websites when making certain types of carbon emissions claims. With the law taking effect on January 1, 2024, companies have been scrambling to get these disclosures prepared.

Now, it appears that the date for compliance has been pushed to January 1, 2025.

About a week ago, California State Senator Jesse Gabriel, the sponsor of the new law, wrote a letter to the Chief Clerk of the Assembly, indicating that his intent was that the first disclosures required by the law would be posted by January 1, 2005. He explained, "This deadline provides reporting entities with sufficient time to align their business practices with the stated objectives of AB 1305 prior to being subject to potential civil fines."

Senator Gabriel also said that when the California Assembly reconvenes on January 3, 2024, he intends to submit a formal letter to the Assembly Daily Journal indicating this. Apparently, these types of letters are often used in California to express legislative intent.

