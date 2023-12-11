self

We return to NAAG's 2023 Consumer Protection Fall Conference for "Advertising Psychology and Law Primer." While it lived up to its name covering many basic advertising law concepts, the panel also covered specific perspectives from California on junk fees and other advertising principles that are valuable tips to help stay off their radar. This panel was moderated by Nick Akers, Senior Assistant Attorney general at the California Attorney General's Office and Beth Blackston, Consumer Fraud Bureau, Chief of the Southern Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General's Office. Panelists included Rafael Reyneri, an attorney in the Division of Advertising Practices at the FTC and Michele VanGelderen, Supervising Deputy Attorney General at the California Attorney General's Office.

