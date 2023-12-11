United States:
NAAG 2023 CP Fall Conference- Advertising - Honing In On California's Viewers (Podcast)
11 December 2023
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Apple, SoundCloud, Spotify
We return to NAAG's 2023 Consumer Protection Fall Conference
for "Advertising Psychology and Law Primer." While it
lived up to its name covering many basic advertising law concepts,
the panel also covered specific perspectives from California on
junk fees and other advertising principles that are valuable tips
to help stay off their radar. This panel was moderated by Nick
Akers, Senior Assistant Attorney general at the California Attorney
General's Office and Beth Blackston, Consumer Fraud Bureau,
Chief of the Southern Bureau of the Illinois Attorney General's
Office. Panelists included Rafael Reyneri, an attorney in the
Division of Advertising Practices at the FTC and Michele
VanGelderen, Supervising Deputy Attorney General at the California
Attorney General's Office.
www.kelleydrye.com/viewpoints/blog...lifornias-views
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
Just How Reasonable Must A Reasonable Consumer Be?
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
A recent decision from the Southern District of New York on a defendant's motion to dismiss provides a bird's eye view of at least one court's judgment of what a reasonable consumer...
NIL Smashes Into High School
Thompson Coburn LLP
Here we go! It was bound to happen sooner or later. Here is what may be reported as the first high school NIL (name, image and likeness) deal. Adidas may be the first of many NIL high school deals to come.
FINRA Acts To Update Its Advertising Rule
Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority filed a proposed rule change with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 3, 2023, to amend FINRA Rule 2210.
Ad Law News And Views: November 21, 2023
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Join Kelley Drye State Attorneys General practice Co-Chair Paul Singer, Special Counsel Abby Stempson, and Senior Associate Beth Chun and the executive directors...