The Federal Trade Commission announced that it has approved a resolution authorizing the use of compulsory process in non-public investigations involving "products and services that use or claim to be produced using artificial intelligence" or that "claim to detect its use."

By approving the resolution, it makes it easier for FTC staff to issue civil investigative demands, in order to obtain discovery, in AI-related investigations.

What's the FTC interested in here? The FTC pointed to the fact that, "Many companies now offer products and services using AI and generative AI, while others offer products and services that claim to detect content made by generative AI." The FTC said, "Although AI, including generative AI, offers many beneficial uses, it can also be used to engage in fraud, deception, infringements on privacy, and other unfair practices, which may violate the FTC Act and other laws."

"Although AI, including generative AI, offers many beneficial uses, it can also be used to engage in fraud, deception, infringements on privacy, and other unfair practices, which may violate the FTC Act and other laws"

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.