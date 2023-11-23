Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · NAD Decision Provides Guidance on Claims Against Unnamed Competitors
NAD recently issued a decision in a challenge that Bath & Body Works (or "B&BW") brought against Goose Creek that touches upon a number of common issues advertisers face. Although the decision covers a lot of ground – B&BW challenged a combination of 18 express and implied claims – in this post, we're going to focus on a few issues related to comparative claims against unnamed competitors.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.