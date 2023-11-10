Recently, Meta launched new generative AI tools for advertisers. Now, Meta has just announced some limits on the types of advertisers that will be able to use these tools.

Meta said that its generative AI tools would not be permitted to be used when creating political advertising or other advertising related to social issues. In addition, the tools may not be used in health-related advertising, pharmaceutical advertising, financial services advertising, and in advertising for housing, employment, or credit.

In announcing the change, Meta said, "We believe this approach will allow us to better understand potential risks and build the right safeguards for the use of Generative AI in ads that relate to potentially sensitive topics in regulated industries."

