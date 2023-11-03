The big regulatory news out of the FTC in October is a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Unfair or Deceptive Fees, or as the Commission calls them, "Junk Fees." As we explain in more detail in our article on the Proposed Rulemaking if implemented, the new rule would require most businesses to change the way they disclose the price of goods and services they sell to provide more transparency to consumers. Under the proposed rule (1) businesses are prohibited from offering, selling or advertising a price that consumers must pay without "Clearly and Conspicuously" disclosing the "Total Price," and (2) the Total Price must be displayed more prominently than any other information relating to the price the consumer may pay. If codified, the rule would allow the FTC to obtain 5(m)(1)(A) monetary penalties for a wide swath of practices related to what the Commission sees as hidden fees.

FTC Proposal Proposal Type Manatt Insights Comments Due
Unfair or Deceptive Fees ("Junk Fees") Notice of Proposed Rulemaking FTC Seeks to Ban "Junk Fees" With a New Proposed Rule 60 Days Following Publication in the Federal Register
Labeling Requirements for Alternative Fuels and Alternative Fueled Vehicles of Consumer Reviews and Testimonials Request for Public Comment September 29, 2023
Power Output Claims for Amplifiers Supplemental Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Deadline Passed

Use of Consumer Reviews and Testimonials

 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

FTC's Proposed New Rule Prohibiting Fake Reviews and Testimonials

An In-Depth Look at the FTC's Updates to the Endorsement Guides—Part 1 of 2

An In-Depth Look at the FTC's Updates to the Endorsement Guides—Part 2 of 2

 Deadline Passed

Health Breach Notification Rule

 Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

FTC and HHS Send Letter Warning of Risks From Online Tracking Technologies

FTC Proposed Health Breach Notification Rule Changes Target the Online Collection of Health Data

 Deadline Passed
Negative Option Rule Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

Sellers Beware: FTC Proposes Changes to Automatic Renewal Laws

Automatic Renewal Laws: Everything to Know About the Surge in Litigation and Regulatory Enforcement

 Deadline Passed
Guides for the Use of Environmental Marketing Claims ("Green Guides") Proposed Guidance The FTC Takes on ESG: Proposed Updates to the Green Guides Deadline Passed
Non-Compete Rule Notice of Proposed Rulemaking FTC Proposes Ban on Noncompetes Deadline Passed
Energy Labeling Rule Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Understanding the Changing Regulatory Landscape Under an Activist Federal Trade Commission Deadline Passed
Ophthalmic Practice Rule Notice of Proposed Rulemaking FTC Sends Warning Letters to Eyeglass Prescribers Deadline Passed
Commercial Surveillance and Data Security Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Protecting Consumer Health Data: FTC and State Actions to Close the Privacy Gap Deadline Passed
Telemarketing Sales Rule Revisions: B2B & Tech Support Calls, Negative Options Request for Information FTC Proposes Expansion of TSR That May Impact SMB Lending Deadline Passed
Telemarketing Sales Rule: Recordkeeping Notice of Proposed Rulemaking FTC Proposes Expansion of TSR That May Impact SMB Lending Deadline Passed
Earnings Claims Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking 2022 FTC and NAD Roundup Deadline Passed
Safeguarding Customer Financial Information Supplemental Notice of Proposed Rulemaking FTC Proposes Changes for Safeguards, Privacy Rule Deadline Passed
Risk Based Pricing Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Deadline Passed
Government and Business Impersonation Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Deadline Passed
Junk Fees Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Deadline Passed
Business Opportunity Rule Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Deadline Passed
Funeral Industry Practices Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Deadline Passed
Motor Vehicle Dealers Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Deadline Passed
Labeling Requirements for Alternative Fuels and Alternative Fueled Vehicles Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Deadline Passed
Care Labeling of Textile Wearing Apparel and Certain Piece Goods Notice of Proposed Rulemaking Deadline Passed

To view the previous FTC Regulation Tracker updates, please see below:

FTC Regulation Tracker—August 2023

FTC Regulation Tracker—July 2023

FTC Regulation Tracker—June 2023

FTC Regulation Tracker—May 2023

FTC Regulation Tracker—April 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.