Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · Neora Prevails In Landmark Decision For Direct Selling Industry

Big, BIG win for the direct selling industry, as Judge Barbara Lynn (N.D. Texas) grants judgment for Neora, LLC (formerly Nerium) on all of the FTC's claims, including that the company was operating an illegal pyramid scheme and made deceptive income and product claims (both directly and through its distributors). Expect the FTC to gather itself and explain that this is one district court case before one judge. But make no mistake about it, Judge Lynn (Clinton appointee) is a respected jurist, with a reputation of being thorough and well-prepared. This decision leaves a mark.

