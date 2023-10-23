United States:
Neora Prevails In Landmark Decision For Direct Selling Industry (Podcast)
23 October 2023
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast
· Neora Prevails In
Landmark Decision For Direct Selling Industry
Big, BIG win for the direct selling industry, as Judge Barbara
Lynn (N.D. Texas) grants judgment for Neora, LLC (formerly Nerium)
on all of the FTC's claims, including that the company was
operating an illegal pyramid scheme and made deceptive income and
product claims (both directly and through its distributors). Expect
the FTC to gather itself and explain that this is one district
court case before one judge. But make no mistake about it, Judge
Lynn (Clinton appointee) is a respected jurist, with a reputation
of being thorough and well-prepared. This decision leaves a
mark.
