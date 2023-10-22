Partners Kelly Raney and Elizabeth Sbardellati published the article, "5 Lessons We Learned In Our Business Development Efforts", to Lady Justice - A Publication of the Primerus Women Lawyers Section.
Excerpts:
Business development and marketing often feels like a Sisyphean task. In many ways it is. It's certainly never complete and there's always more that can be done. But, regardless of the never-ending nature of the work, it's not futile and best viewed with a positive mindset. It is an opportunity to meet new people, to explore new strengths, and to identify (and improve) weaknesses. Importantly, it is also an opportunity to build a trusted and lasting client base that helps create financial independence. Like most things, there is no one way to market and finding the "right way" for you is a matter of trial and error.
We each began our careers as general commercial litigators. We met when Kelly joined Greenberg Glusker in her fourth year of practice and we were both staffed on a grueling piece of litigation. Long days and late nights working together led to a friendship that has long outlasted that now seemingly ancient litigation matter.
