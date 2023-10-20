Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · State AGs and CFPB Stop Tempoe's Rhythm

A bipartisan coalition of 42 Attorneys General, led by Iowa, Nebraska, and Tennessee, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced a $35 million settlement with Tempoe LLC, a specialty consumer finance company. The multistate settlement resolves claims that the company's marketing sales practices misled consumers that they signed up for an installment plan or credit sale to purchase personal goods and services, when in fact they ended up leasing the items.

