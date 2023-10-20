United States:
State AGs And CFPB Stop Tempoe's Rhythm (Podcast)
20 October 2023
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · State AGs and CFPB Stop Tempoe's Rhythm
Apple Spotify SoundCloud
A bipartisan coalition of 42 Attorneys General, led by Iowa,
Nebraska, and Tennessee, and the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau (CFPB) announced a $35 million settlement with Tempoe LLC, a
specialty consumer finance company. The multistate settlement
resolves claims that the company's marketing sales practices
misled consumers that they signed up for an installment plan or
credit sale to purchase personal goods and services, when in fact
they ended up leasing the items.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
