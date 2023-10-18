Chambers and Partners just released its Advertising and Marketing 2023 Global Practice Guide. The Practice Guide provides an overview of the laws governing advertising and marketing in twenty-six jurisdictions around the world, as well as in-depth articles that focus on hot topics in specific countries.
The Practice Guide addresses a wide variety of topics of interest to marketers around the world, including claim substantiation, the use of influencers, environmental marketing, dark patterns, advertising to children, sponsored content, consumer reviews, and many others.
The Practice Guide includes contributions from members of the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance from Argentina, Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, El Salvador, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Malta, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
"While this ever-expanding global marketplace provides enormous opportunities for marketers, it presents significant challenges as well"
