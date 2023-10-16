Home
USA
United States
Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
CONTRIBUTOR
ARTICLE

United States: CARU's New Metaverse Guidelines: Safeguarding Children In The Digital Frontier

16 October 2023
by Allison Fitzpatrick (Davis & Gilbert LLP)
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
Your LinkedIn Connections
with the authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The  Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU), a division of BBB National Programs, recently announced guidelines for child-directed advertising and privacy in the metaverse (the Metaverse Guardrails). Although the metaverse creates innovative, educational and entertaining experiences for children, it also creates potential harms and dangers for them. These include bullying, sexual exploitation and harassment, unintended purchases and personal privacy invasions.s.

According to CARU, the Metaverse Guardrails are a set of "realistic, actionable recommendations" and best practices intended to help companies:

Develop metaverse experiences directed to children,

Comply with existing advertising and privacy laws and

Engage responsibly with children online.

The Metaverse Guardrails come on the heels of the FTC's report entitled "Protecting Kids from Stealth Advertising in Digital Media,"which provides recommendations for marketing to kids and teens in the digital landscape. The recommendations include not blurring advertising and content and providing prominent just-in-time disclosures that identify the commercial nature of the message.

Metaverse Guardrails' Best Practices and Recommendations for Child-Directed Ads

  • Be Transparent —Do not present advertising in a manner that blurs the distinction between advertising and content. Use design techniques, such as contextual cues, to distinguish ads from content.
  • Define Ad Content —Understand when content is and is not advertising.
  • The following would likely be considered advertising:
    • If the appearance of a product or brand is intended to promote or encourage the purchase of the product.
    • There is an endorsement of a specific product or brand.
    • A featured product is tied to the promotion for an event and details about the event are given.
    • A virtual product is intended to be a true and accurate representation of the same physical product available for retail offline or online.
    • Users are directed to a purchase experience/flow that leads users to where money is exchanged to make a purchase.
  • Advertising is not:
    • An entertainment or educational experience that focuses on storytelling or gameplay with no material connection between the brand's products and the real world (offline) and the metaverse experience.
    • A company's use of generic products within a branded experience.
    • A product placement where there has been no payment or any other consideration.
  • Other factors that may be considered include whether the content is sponsored by another company or when a brand licenses its intellectual property to another experience.
  • Make Disclosures —Know when, how and how often to properly disclose advertising, including content from influencers and endorsements. Disclosures should be made in easy-to-understand language (e.g., "Ad" or "This is an "Ad"), be unavoidable and appear with sufficient frequency so that children are likely to see, hear and understand them. Using both audio and visual disclosures is best practice.
  • Protect Children's Privacy —Get to know and ensure compliance with COPPA, the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.
  • Understand Privacy Policies —Brands must ensure that the privacy practices on each chosen platform are COPPA compliant. If the platform does not comply with COPPA, the brand's presence on the platform may not comply with COPPA.
  • Stay Abreast of Privacy Regulations —Brands should stay aware of ever-evolving relevant state, federal and international privacy regulations and legislation in connection with the metaverse.

The Bottom Line

  • While the metaverse presents immense opportunities to engage with children, it also presents significant risks, such as cyber-bullying, sexual harassment and exploitation, exposure to violence and self-harm.

Brands that intend to engage with children in the metaverse should review CARU's Metaverse Guidelines, which provides best practices for advertising to children in metaverse spaces to ensure responsible and positive engagement with ch

https://www.dglaw.com/carus-new-metaverse-guidelines-safeguarding-children-in-the-digital-frontier/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)
Allison Fitzpatrick (Davis & Gilbert LLP)
Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA)
ARTICLE TAGS
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from United States
Benchmarking Helps Restaurants Measure—and Improve—Their Performance
ORBA
Benchmarking is the process of calculating your restaurant's key financial or operational metrics and comparing them to established standards.
Photographer Cannot Recover Profits Based On The Use Of Infringing Image In Advertising
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz
An advertiser includes an infringing image in an advertising campaign. (It has been known to happen.) The copyright owner sues, seeking the profits earned by the advertiser during the run of the campaign.
Three Point Shot
Proskauer Rose LLP
In the latest legal battle centered around transgender athletes' participation in sports, the Ninth Circuit affirmed the district court's preliminary injunction against enforcement...
Propaganda In War Video Games: A Legal Minefield For Developers (Video)
Gamma Law
Video games have long since transcended the realm of mere entertainment. With their immersive worlds, compelling narratives, and intricate mechanics, they've evolved into powerful platforms for communication and expression.
#AD: FTC Guidance On Companies' Use Of Influencers
Fox Rothschild LLP
Social media has taken over, with social media users nearly doubling from 2.3 billion in 2016, to 4.2 billion in 2021.[1] Social media platforms provide direct access to consumers, with the ability...
Ongoing SEC Marketing Rule Enforcement Sweep Results In Charges Against Investment Advisers
WilmerHale
On September 11, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged and settled proceedings with nine registered investment advisers for misrepresenting...
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.
Related Articles
Marketing Rule Update: Recent Risk Alert And SEC Orders Linklaters
State AG Updates: September 14-20, 2023 Crowell & Moring
California Bans Hidden Fees Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
NY Fantasy Sports Regulations Ban Prop Betting Klein Moynihan Turco LLP
FTC Recommends Sharpening Blurred Lines When Advertising To Kids (Podcast) Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Mondaq Webinars
OCT17
China Employment Law 101: Hiring and Termination
Shihui Partners
OCT25
Data Privacy Landscape in the EU
Simmons & Simmons LLP
More Webinars
Comparative Guides
Anti-Corruption & Bribery
Artificial Intelligence
Aviation Finance
Aviation Regulation
Banking Regulation
More Guides
Mondaq Advice Centres
United States
Advertising and Marketing
United States
Telemarketing
United States
COVID-19
Global
Trademarks in SAARC Countries
United States
International Trade Law & Customs
 
More MACs
Curated Content
Made In The USA Labeling Rule – What There Is To Know About Increased Enforcement Within The Federal Trade Commission
Braumiller Law Group, PLLC
AB Stable VIII LLC v MAPS Hotels And Resorts One LLC
Reaves Coley
Upcoming Events
NOV02
HR Network 2023 – Collecting And Managing Employee Data Under The California Consumer Privacy Act
Cooley LLP
Webinar San Francisco United States
NOV08
AI + Cyber/Data/Privacy
Cooley LLP
Webinar California United States
More filters
Mondaq Social Media

  © Mondaq® Ltd 1994 - 2023. All Rights Reserved.