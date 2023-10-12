Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · FTC Recommends Sharpening Blurred Lines When Advertising to Kids

In October, we posted about the FTC's day-long workshop on "Protecting Kids from Stealth Advertising in Digital Media" and wondered what the FTC might be planning. Last week, we got an answer when the FTC released a "Staff Perspective" on Protecting Kids from Stealth Advertising in Digital Media. With a foreword written by Sam Levine, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, the staff recommends advertisers implement five key practices to protect kids from the harms of "stealth advertising."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.