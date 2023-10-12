United States:
FTC Recommends Sharpening Blurred Lines When Advertising To Kids (Podcast)
12 October 2023
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye Ad Law Access Podcast · FTC Recommends Sharpening Blurred Lines When
Advertising to Kids
In October, we posted about the
FTC's day-long workshop on "Protecting Kids from Stealth
Advertising in Digital Media" and wondered what the FTC might
be planning. Last week, we got an answer when the FTC released a
"Staff Perspective" on Protecting Kids from
Stealth Advertising in Digital Media. With a foreword written
by Sam Levine, Director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer
Protection, the staff recommends advertisers implement five key
practices to protect kids from the harms of "stealth
advertising."
