Seyfarth attorneys Aaron Belzer, Lauren Leipold, Ken Wilton, and Renée Appel will present at the Association of National Advertisers' Legal Affairs Committee meeting on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

The team will present on the following topics:

  • Updates in false advertising litigation, including, consumer class actions, Lanham Act litigation, and cases at the National Advertising Division
  • Updates to the regulatory landscape, including the latest from the FTC
  • Updates in the world of AI & Copyright

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.