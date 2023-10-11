United States:
Seyfarth Attorneys To Present To The Association Of National Advertisers' Legal Affairs Committee
11 October 2023
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Seyfarth attorneys Aaron Belzer, Lauren Leipold, Ken Wilton, and
Renée Appel will present at the Association of National
Advertisers' Legal Affairs Committee meeting on
Thursday, October 19, 2023.
The team will present on the following topics:
- Updates in false advertising litigation, including, consumer
class actions, Lanham Act litigation, and cases at the National
Advertising Division
- Updates to the regulatory landscape, including the latest from
the FTC
- Updates in the world of AI & Copyright
