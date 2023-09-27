Today, the International Advertising Association released the final webinar in its three-part series, "New Developments in Environmental Marketing Regulation."
Today's webinar focused on developments in Asia Pacific and the Middle East. If you attended, you would have heard about new environmental guidance in New Zealand, draft guidance in Australia due to be released soon, a recently-formed task force in India looking to issuing guidance, and a new government in Israel that expressed interest in environmental marketing claims as well.
The webinars, which I moderated, all feature lawyers from the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance. If you missed the webinars, here are links to the recordings:
- New Developments in Environmental Marketing Regulation - Europe, which includes speakers from the Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United Kingdom.
- New Developments in Environmental Marketing Regulation - Americas, which includes speakers from Argentina, Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
- New Developments in Environmental Marketing Regulation - Asia Pacific and Middle East, which includes speakers from Australia, India, Israel, and New Zealand.
Stay tuned for an announcement soon about next year's IAA webinar series, which will do a deep dive into artificial intelligence.
