The IAPP PSR Conference will be held in San Diego, October 5 – 6, 2023. If you are attending the conference, we invite you to join us at several sessions where Kelley Drye attorneys are on the panel. Thursday, October 5 – Generative AI: Privacy and Ethical Considerations for Your Business, Alysa Hutnik Thursday, October 5 – Don't Let Your PIA be a PITA! Reinvigorate Your Approach to Privacy Assessments, Aaron Burstein Friday, October 6 – A Clean Start for Marketing and Advertising with First-Party Data, Rod Ghaemmaghami Friday, October 6 – Balancing the Risks and Rewards of Consumer Location, Laura VanDruff We also invite you to participate in a pre-conference workshop, held on October 4 from 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. PT at the Pendry Hotel, where we will discuss we discuss data deletion, sensitive personal information, and data protection impact assessments. This workshop is highly collaborative and interactive.

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET Navigating Critical Components of any Privacy Program Companies are prioritizing privacy now more than ever. Understanding the many elements needed in an effective privacy program to manage compliance and mitigate risks is vital.



Wednesday, September 27, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. webinar: Navigating Critical Components of any Privacy Program. State Privacy Laws – Navigating the Onslaught of New Laws Where do we stand? What can we predict?

Sensitive Personal Information Legal trends Spotlight on particular types of SPI Practical tips

Data Protection Impact Assessment What DPIAs are and where and when they are required Required elements Essential Considerations

Data Deletion Right to delete Exceptions to deletion requirement Develop a retention policy





REGISTER HERE

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:45 pm PT Embracing the Beauty of New Technologies While Avoiding the Dangers of Data Privacy Violations A panel of legal professionals will analyze the industry's response to the use of AI, ML, AR, VR technologies and the Metaverse, identify privacy and ethics concerns associated biometric technologies and try-on tools, explore state legislation such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) and related enforcement actions, and more. REGISTER HERE

Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 2:00 pm ET New Hampshire Attorney General's Office Guest Speakers: New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella

Brandon Garod, Senior Assistant Attorney General, Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau



REGISTER HERE

