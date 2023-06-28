Kelly Bonner's article for Well Spa 360 discusses recent sunscreen recalls, regulation and its impact on spa businesses.

"It's hard to underestimate the importance of regularly wearing sunscreen to protect the skin from harmful ultraviolet rays. But recent reports suggest traces of benzene in sunscreens and a link to human health ailments have led to several voluntary recalls and consumer class litigation involving well-known brands. Concerns about whether certain sunscreens are actually "green," "sustainable" or "reef-friendly" have left consumers in the dark about what those terms mean, while leaving brands vulnerable to consumer class action litigation.

"Here's what spas need to know about the most recent controversies surrounding sunscreen."

