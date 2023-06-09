On Wednesday, June 28th at 9:00 a.m. EDT, the International Advertising Association will be hosting a webinar, "New Developments in Environmental Marketing Regulation - Americas."

Brands around the world are increasingly touting the environmental benefits of their products and operations -- and lawmakers, regulators, and self-regulation are taking notice. This webinar will discuss recent developments in the law governing environmental marketing in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

The webinar will include a panel of advertising lawyers, all of whom are members of the Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance. The speakers are:

Jose Arochi, Arochi & Lindner (Mexico)

Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, Frankfurt Kurnit (United States)

Kelly Harris, Harris + co (Canada)

Damaso Pardo, Bruchou & Funes de Rioja (Argentina)

No pre-registration is required. The webinar will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

This webinar is the second in a three-part series that the IAA is doing this year on the regulation of environmental marketing. The first webinar discussed environmental marketing in Europe. And look our for our third webinar in the series, which will cover Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and other jurisdictions, which will be held in September.

