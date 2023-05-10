The Federal Trade Commission just released the agenda for its "Talking Trash at the FTC: Recyclable Claims and the Green Guides" workshop scheduled for May 23rd. The workshop, which is being held in Washington, D.C. and is open to the public, will be focused on "recyclable" advertising claims. The workshop is being held in connection with the FTC's review of the Green Guides.

Here are the details:

James Kohm, the Associate Director of the Division of Enforcement at the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, will deliver opening and closing remarks.

There will be three panel discussions, all of which will be moderated by Julia Solomon Ensor and Hampton Newsom, who are attorneys in the Bureau of Consumer Protection's Division of Enforcement.

The first panel will be "Current State of Recycling Market and Claims." The speakers are:

Kate Bailey, Chief Policy Officer, Association of Plastic Recyclers

Anne Germain, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, National Waste & Recycling Association

Adam Riedel, Manager, Environmental Management Office, Arlington VA County Government

Kaelah Smith, Assistant Attorney General, State of Connecticut

Anthony Tusino, Senior Program Officer for Plastic Policy Advocacy, WWF

Eric Unis, Senior Attorney, National Advertising Division

The second panel will be "Consumer Perception of Recycling Claims." The speakers are:

Sarah Dearman, Chief Innovation Officer, The Recycling Partnership

Karen Hagerman, Director, How2Recycle, GreenBlue

Brian Hawkinson, Executive Director, Recovered Fiber, American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA)

Kim Holmes, Owner and Principal Consultant, 4R Sustainability

Bonnie Patten, Executive Director, Truth in Advertising (TINA.org)

The third panel will be "Future of the Green Guides." The speakers are:

Jeffrey A. Greenbaum, Managing Partner, Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz

Patrick Krieger, Vice President, Sustainability, Plastics Industry Association

Raissa Lerner, Deputy Attorney General, State of California

Peter DePasquale, Vice President of Government Affairs, Keurig Dr Pepper

Quinta Warren, Associate Director of Sustainability Policy, Consumer Reports

More information about the workshop is available on the FTC's website.

