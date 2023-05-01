Welcome back to Ad Law News and Views.

While it may be common knowledge for many that state attorneys general (State AGs) bring enforcement actions under state consumer protection laws, it is likely less well-known that the State AGs also serve a role under the Class Action Fairness Act (CAFA). State AGs typically receive notice through CAFA as "appropriate state officials" if the settlement proposed includes class members in their state.



Negotiating exclusivity provisions in agency agreements can often be difficult. Companies want to broadly prevent agencies from working for competitors, while agencies are reluctant to cut off other sources of work. In most cases, though, once the parties have settled on the terms, the relationship moves forward and any disputes are resolved amicably behind the scenes. A recent lawsuit filed by Mars Wrigley against a promotions agency demonstrates that's not always the case, though.



Back in October of 2021, the FTC announced a settlement with Resident Home, LLC and its CEO, Ran Reske, for deceptively advertising its DreamCloud brand mattresses as being made with 100% USA-made materials. The administrative settlement included $753,300 in monetary redress pursuant to Section 19 of the FTC Act. Despite agreeing that Resident Home had violated the law, then-Commissioners Phillips and Wilson dissented to the settlement on the grounds that the monetary relief exceeded the Commission's authority. [Full disclosure: the author worked as an Attorney Advisor for Commissioner Phillips from February 2021-October 2022.]



Our State AG webinar series continues, this time with Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Chief of the Consumer Protection Section Melissa Wright. During our webinar, the Ohio AG's office highlighted its consumer protection work as it relates to veterans and its Robocall Enforcement Unit. In case you missed it, here is a recording of the webinar. We have also recapped what we learned below.



Last week, in its most high-profile effort yet to focus attention on data privacy and security, the House Committee on Energy & Commerce held a hearing with TikTok's CEO Shou Zi Chew. The full-Committee hearing was high drama, with sharp statements and accusations about TikTok's connections to the Chinese government, wide attendance by Committee members, and extensive press coverage during the hearing and afterwards. Some members (notably Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers) called for TikTok to be banned from the U.S., while others asked pointed questions without committing to support a ban. Members also used the opportunity to push for federal privacy legislation (and specifically the bipartisan ADPPA), which they said would help to address the dangers posed by Big Tech companies like TikTok.



If you want to advertise that something is the "best," do you need substantiation? Or can you rely on a puffery argument? Although the answer depends on context, one paragraph in a recent NAD decision seems to conflict with longstanding precedent.



As we count down the last days of March, we mark the end of Christine Wilson's tenure at the Federal Trade Commission. Set to resign March 31, Commissioner Wilson will have served four and a half years at the FTC – a little longer than a single presidential term. What many probably don't know, however, is that she had prepared for this job her entire professional life.



This week, 22 State AGs led by Wisconsin, sent Hyundai and Kia a letter criticizing the companies' lack of anti-theft immobilizers and use of a customer service campaign instead of a recall to address the problem. The letter blames the car makers for "lack of responsibility for the crisis" of car thefts with "alarmingly high rates of thefts" saying they are harming consumers and affecting public safety. Vehicle owners, the letter states, may be unable to insure their automobiles as insurance companies State Farm and Progressive have announced they have denied policies. The companies made the choice not to follow suit regarding industry practice to include the anti-theft devices as standard in the US, yet included the immobilizers in Canada and Europe. (It should be noted that Canada and EU transportation agencies appear to require these by law, and NHTSA does not).



If you're offering any products or services involving a negative option or automatic renewal plan, pay close attention to the FTC's announcement today of a proposed rule that would drastically alter requirements for negative option disclosures while simultaneously granting the agency authority to seek redress and civil penalties for misrepresentations unrelated to the negative option transaction itself, such as claims related to underlying products, features, and services. Among other things, the rule as proposed would require that cancellation be "at least as easy to use as the method the consumer used to initiate the Negative Option Feature," and that companies obtain consent before trying to "save" a cancellation attempt and provide annual reminders for services that do not involve the physical delivery of goods.



Last year, we wrote about a challenge that NAD had initiated against various green claims made by the American Beverage Association (or "ABA"). NAD found that several of ABA's claims – including claims that "our bottles are made to be remade" and "we're carefully designing our bottles to be 100% recyclable" – were substantiated, but had concerns with others. ABA appealed the decision. Last week, NARB issued its own decision, siding with NAD. Here are some highlights.



If a third-party writes a good review of your product – or, even better, rates it as one of the best – can you link to that review? A new NAD decisions suggests that the answer may not be as easy as people think.



As we have discussed, most consumer protection laws give attorneys general broad authority to perform pre-litigation discovery through investigative subpoenas, often termed "civil investigative demands" (CIDs). Many attorneys general can also require sworn statements and answers to interrogatories pursuant to this statutory authority. Businesses should be aware (and beware) that failure to comply with a CID, in whole or in part, can have serious consequences.

